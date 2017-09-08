1 Killed As OPC Factions Clash

One person has been reportedly killed while many others were on Thursday injured as two factions of Yoruba militia groups, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) led by Otunba Gani Adams and another faction of OPC, OPC New Era clashed at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba Ibadan.

The fracas occurred at the front of the Lekan Salami Stadium, where a meeting of Yoruba leaders titled “Yoruba Standpoint on Restructuring” was held.

Mr. Adesina Akinpelu who was said to have been injured with several weapons such as guns, cutlasses, stones and sticks was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

However, efforts to speak to the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu as at the time of filling this report proved abortive.

Calls put through his mobile phone were not answered.