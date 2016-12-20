Over 1000 PDP Members Move To APC In Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lost over one thousand members to All Progressives Congress (APC ) in Kano State.

One of the decamped members, Alhaji Damina Gwarzo, said they resolved to move to APC after carefully studying the number of developmental projects brought to them by the state government through the commissioner for Health within a short period of time, adding that, they were enjoying the dividend of democracy under the current administration.

In a grand reception held in Gwarzo Local Government area yesterday, the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kabiru ibrahim Getso, described the development as a great victory for APC and democracy in the state.

“This is a great victory for APC in this state. If you see the calibre of the people that have joined our great party, you will describe the scenario as a breakthrough. We will ensure that we carry them along without segregation,” Kabiru said.

He also called on the existing APC supporters to be more committed in moving the party forward, warning them against any form of discrimination against the new members.

He attributed the victory to the commitment and number of projects being executed in the area by the state Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his policy of open-door administration, noting that it was the governor’s desire and passion to carry everybody on board, irrespective of party differences.