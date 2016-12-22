See 8 New Bills President Buhari Signed Into Law

Eight bills passed by the National Assembly were on Friday signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

while briefing State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, Senator Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), made the disclosure .

The Bills which have been signed into Laws were:

National Judicial Institute Amendment Bill , 2016

Advertising Practitioners Registration Amendment Bill, 2016

Utilities Charges Commission Amendment Bill, 2016

Quality Surveyors Registration Amendment Bill, 2016

Small and Medium Scale Industries Development Agency Amendment Bill, 2016

Treaty to Establish African Economic Community Relating to Pan African Parliament (Accession and Jurisdiction) Amendment Bill, 2016

University of Abuja Amendment Bill, 2016

Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers Amendment Bill, 2016

Enang commended the relationship that existed between the Executive and the Legislative Arms which he said culminated into a good number of Bills assented to by the president so far. “These are bills transmitted to the President, having been assented to Mr. President have become Acts and Laws enforceable in Nigeria.