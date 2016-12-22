Expose Looted Fund And Get 5% In FG’s Whistle Blowing Policy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved a new policy which will help to enrich the citizens should they succeed in exposing corrupt practices of money looting in the country.

The whistle blowing program/policy aims at encouraging Nigerians to report financial and other related crimes to relevant authorities.

The highlight of the new policy which was approved on Wednesday at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council , chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari inside the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, is that whistle blowers whose revelations lead to recovery of money will be entitled to as much as 5 per cent of the recovered sum..

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who announced the new policy to State House correspondents, said it is being put in place “in conjunction with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”.

She said the aim is to strengthen the fight against corruption by the Buhari administration.

What You Must Know About FG’s Whistle Blowing Policy

Adeosun said anyone who provides information leading to the recovery of fund will be entitled to 5% of the recovered sum, and anonymity and protection of whistleblowers will also be guaranteed.

Adeosun also said the government will set up a website and provide a phone number and email for people to use.