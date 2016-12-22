PENGASSAN To FG, Engage Stakeholders In NLNG Amendment

“Engage stakeholders in the amendment of the Nigeria LNG Act,” Oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria tell the Federal Government of Nigeria.

PENGASSAN said in a statement that the government should seek stakeholders’ input in the implementation of the new Joint Venture cash calls structure, and the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill.

“The NEC reiterates the need for the Federal Government to engage the labour unions in the implementation of the proposed new joint venture cash calls structure, which is scheduled to commence in January 2017.”

On the recent attempt to amend the NLNG Act (Fiscal, Guarantees, Assurances and Incentives) by the House of Representatives, PENGASSAN said the consequences of the proposed amendment would impinge on the continued existence of the nation’s most productive public corporation.

It said the proposed amendment would discourage inflow of foreign investment; lead to loss of $25bn investment, loss of 18,000 potential jobs; reverse gains in gas flaring reduction and constrain the NLNG’s development initiatives in the Niger Delta region.

The House of Representatives was therefore advised by the union to seek wider stakeholders’ inputs before commencing the proposed amendment of the NLNG Act.