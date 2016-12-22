Mobil Must Re-employ 150 Sacked Workers – PENGASSAN Insists

PENGASSAN has threatened industrial action if Mobil do not reinstated workers.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has warned Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, MPNU, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, to immediately reinstate the over 150 of its members sacked by the company.

The union stated that negotiations were still on and it was wrong to sack the workers

PENGASSAN called on all stakeholders, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Department of Petroleum Resource and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to prevail on MPNU to return to the negotiating table.

The union also warned that if the company fails, the entire producers’ members would have no option but to join in solidarity action with their members in MPNU.