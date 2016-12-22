Eagles Get $5,000 Bonus Each For Winning Algeria

Nigeria lead their World Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches. Cameroon are second with two points from as many matches. Zambia and Algeria have recorded a point apiece.

Super Eagles will enjoy a merry Christmas as they will be paid their win bonus of $5,000 each for a 3-1 home win against Algeria in a World Cup tie last Friday, officials reveled.

The players will be paid in Naira at the official rate of N305 a dollar, meaning they will each pocket N1.5m each.

The Eagles bonus was part of the most recent government bailout that paid the Super Falcons for winning a record eighth women’s AFCON in Cameroon recently.