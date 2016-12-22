Bus Driver Kills 11 Children During Muslim Procession In Gombe

A bus driver who lost control of his vehicle and ran into a Muslim procession marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed have killed eleven children.

Police spokesman Ahmed Usman, said the accident which happened Tuesday in Malam Sidi village, Gombe state was due to a brake failure.

“A total of 11 children died in the incident while 17 others were seriously injured,” Usman told AFP.

He said the victims were aged between 11 and 15, prompting an angry mob to descend on the bus driver and beat him to death.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, he added.

Muslims in northern Nigeria celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed with month-long religious gatherings and street processions.

Nigeria is almost evenly divided between a mainly-Muslim north and predominantly Christian south.