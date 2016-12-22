Kenyan Policewoman Saves Toddler Thrown In Reservoir By Mother

Brandon Gitahi had been tossed into the water after his mother believed she was unable to care for him.

The toddler who was thrown into a reservoir by his mum managed to stay afloat for two hours before a policewoman heard his screams.

The little boy’s coat acted as a buoyancy aid and the tot was kept alive.

Alone in the dark, his panicked cries and screams were heard by sergeant Ruth Cheptoon who was passing the Chinga Dam in Kenya. She selflessly dived into the dark water and swam nearly 500 feet, following the noise, to reach the stricken Brandon.

Brandon is now being treated in hospital with Sgt Cheptoon looking after him.

Report says the mother, who reportedly committed the act has been tracked down and arrested.

