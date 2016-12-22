Trump Appoints Nigerian Adebayo, As Economic Adviser

The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appointment of Mr Adebayo Ogunlesi as an economic adviser has been described as a smart move by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

While talking with the News Agency of Nigeria in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said Ogunlesi is an outstanding professional who has accomplished a lot.

“Donald Trump is very wise to have appointed Bayo because Bayo is really an outstanding person professionally and really, I think in many ways.

“It is almost paradoxical that we in the country will certainly need people with the caliber of Bayo Ogunlesi and that it should be the U.S. rather, that is now going to be benefiting from his amazing talents.

The minister also expressed the hope that with the presence of Ogunlesi in Trump’s team, he could be able to bring positive policies about Nigeria and Africa to bear on Trump’s administration.

“And who knows, maybe the presence of Bayo in the team in the U.S. might hopefully be able to bring to the administration positive perspectives with regards to Nigeria,” Onyema Said.