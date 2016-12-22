Muslim Businessman Erects Tallest ChristmasTree In Iraq As Sign Of Unity

An 85-foot-tall artificial Christmas tree had been erected by Yassi Saad, a businessman, in Baghdad, capital of the Republic of Iraq, as a symbol of solidarity with Christians this holiday season.

The Muslim businessman said he wanted to put the tallest tree in the Iraqi city with the aim at “joining our Christian brothers in their holiday celebrations and helping Iraqis forget their anguish, especially the war in Mosul.”

Saad said the initiative cost around $24,000.

The tree, with a diameter of 33 feet, was erected in the center of an amusement part in the Iraqi capital.