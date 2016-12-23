Why I Retired From Football – Jay Jay Okocha

“I must confess that not getting a lot of playing time was the main reason why I retired from playing at a very young age,” Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

The ex-Nigeria international who dazzled the footballing world with his sizzling skills and breathtaking performances made the shock decision to leave the game in 2008, at the age of 34, attributing his decision to lack of enough playing time.

“I believe that it is not worth it to train from Monday to Friday just to have 20 minutes on the pitch or sit on the bench on Saturday. I am very competitive.” Okocha told media men at a press conference organised by Star Times.