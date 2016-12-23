FBN Capital Earns Global Award

In 2016, FBN Capital executed the largest commercial paper to be established by a Nigerian corporation, with the Nigerian Breweries Plc.

FBN Capital Limited, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has been awarded the ‘Best Local Investment Bank in Nigeria’ and the ‘Best Asset Manager in Nigeria’ at the ninth EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2016.

The event was held in London, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The awards, which were received on behalf of the firm by the Deputy Director, Advisory and Capital Markets, FBN Capital, Mr. Afolabi Olorode, and the Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lolade Sasore, were presented by the Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of EMEA Finance, Mr. Christopher Moore.

FBN Capital said the firm ended the year on this outstanding note for innovative transactions closed and service delivered, despite the tightening headwinds in the financial services sector and across other sectors of the nation’s economy.