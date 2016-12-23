Take Your Destiny In Your Hand – Obasanjo Challenges Ndigbo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged the people of the South-east zone of the country to take their destiny in their own hands and desist from further complaints of marginalisation.

The Former President insisted that the zone was blessed with enough human and natural resources to pull the people of the area out of the woods.

The former president who spoke at the maiden South -east Economic and Security Summit held at the Government House, Enugu, with the theme: ‘Repositioning the South-east for National Rebirth’, identified individualism as one major problem facing the people of the area, noting that for the Igbo people to effectively achieve their set goals, they must come together and leverage on their unique potentials.

President Muhammadu Buhari and federal ministers from the South-east zone as well as the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who were earlier projected as guests to the event were conspicuously absent and no excuses were made on their behalf.

However, there are insinuations that their keeping away from the all-important summit may be connected with the alleged threat by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attack the president if he stepped his foot in the region without first releasing their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.