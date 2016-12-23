PDP Wins All Abia LG Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Wednesday won chairmanship elections in the 17 local government areas of Abia State.

The result was decleard by the chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), retired Justice Akomas Igbozurike, in the early hours of yesterday at the commission’s headquarters.

The chairman however, said the outcome of the councillorship elections was still being awaited.

Igbozurike, who stated that the commission discharged its duties without fear or favour, said there was room for improvement in the future council elections.

He also advised aggrieved candidates to present their complaints before the election petition tribunal which would be constituted soon.