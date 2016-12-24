Robbery Gang Kill Aged Couple, Dump Bodies Inside Well

The three-man robbery gang severally shot the couple and thereafter macheted them to death, leaving traces of blood everywhere in the compound. Hence, they tied their remains together and dumped them inside the well in the compound.

Report shows that the armed bandits, stormed the couple’s residence on Wednesday, at Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State, around 5pm, when the guard was not around and traced the aged couple who were pensioners in their late 60s into the living room, where they demanded money, other valuable items and the car key.

The gang reportedly ransacked the house, made away with four plasma televisions, other electronic gadgets and valuables and escaped with the stolen items in one of the stolen vehicles from the compound. The corpses were discovered later by neighbours after trailing the traces of blood left behind from the shooting.

Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, spokesman for the police command, confirmed the incident and promised that the hands of the law will soon catch up with the perpetrators of the ugly incident. He said: “It is true, we still don’t know who did it and whether they were armed robbers or assassins because it was a man that came to the police to report that they had an aged couple living within the premises but they could not be found but after seeing the traces of blood, from their section of the house, it led to a well.

“The police came and after searching the area, the corpses were found inside the well so we called the fire service department and they came to recover the corpses which have now been deposited at the mortuary at UITH. “We don’t know whether they were robbers or assassins but they went away with a Toyota Camry belonging to the couple.

The dastardly act, has however left residents in apprehension as the Christmas draws closer. But the state police command said there was no need to fear as men and officers would be on ground to ensure safety of all and sundry.

The security guard has been arrested by the police and being interrogated over the dastardly act.