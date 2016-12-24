CBN Forex Sales Interbank Rate Climbs To 50%

The dollar shortage in the country has caused many companies to halt operations and lay off workers, compounding the economic crisis.

From an average of 4.5 per cent on Thursday, the overnight lending rate rose sharply to around 50 per cent on Friday, after the Central Bank of Nigeria debited commercial banks’ accounts for special foreign exchange sales.

The CBN had on Monday asked banks to submit bids for a “special currency auction” to clear the backlog of matured outstanding dollar obligations for selected sectors of the economy, which include airlines, fuel importers and manufacturing firms.

Forex traders said the central bank sold “funded forwards of two to five months tenor” dollars to the targeted sectors at an auction this week and required them to pay for the dollar sale on Friday.

The CBN is yet to disclose the amount sold but currency traders said the cost of borrowing among banks climbed because of a scramble for funds among commercial lenders to pay for the forex purchases, Reuters reported.

The naira has traded at around 305.5 naira to the dollar on the official interbank market since August, while it was quoted at 495 to the dollar on the parallel market on Friday.