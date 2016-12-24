Petroleum Tankers killed Over 306 Nigerians In 2016— FRSC

Over 306 persons were reportedly killed this year in road accidents involving 338 fuel tankers and 692 vehicles across the country Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi yesterday revealed.

Dr. Oyeyemi who spoke yesterday at the flag off of the Special End of Year 2016 Patrol in Makurdi, lamented that “losses from tanker crashes have been estimated to be causing the nation about N7billion annually.”

Represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Julius Asom, the Corps Marshal noted that the campaign against carnage on Nigerian roads required the support and collaboration of all stakeholders in the country hence the campaign.

Comrade John Shom, chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, while speaking at the occasion, urged the FRSC to curtail the incessant activities of it’s mobile court and to address the dilapidated state of Nigerian roads.

In his remark, the Commandant, Nigeria Navy Provost and Regulating School, Commodore Suleman Bello appealed to road users to adopt the strategy of sailors “by having it at the back of their minds that any driver involved in a crash is liable even if the driver of the other ill fated car caused the accident. “When this strategy is adopted our roads will be safer because all drivers will drive with care just like sailors do.”