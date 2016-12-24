Alexis Too Good For Arsenal And Must Join A Big Club Who Can Win Trophies

These are worrying times for Arsenal fans. Successive defeats to Everton and Manchester City have delivered a hammer blow to the club’s chances of winning the Premier League and to add to the Christmas doom and gloom, star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are still no closer to extending contracts that expire in 2018.

The Chilean is locked in contract talks with the Gunners but at the age of 28 and at the peak of his footballing powers, he would show a lack of ambition by signing a new deal

The future of the German is linked directly to that of Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman’s own deal runs out at the end of the current campaign and Ozil is refusing to commit until he knows who his manager will be from 2017-18 onwards.

Alexis’ motives are unrelated to Wenger and he is currently demanding a big increase on his £130,000-a-week contract. The Chilean is known to be happy in London and the feeling is that he will eventually ink a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

However, could any genuinely objective Arsenal fan really blame Alexis were he to choose to quit the club?

The former Barcelona ace is a world-class attacker who would walk into almost any team in the world. Right now, El Nino Maravilla would strengthen the starting XI of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs. Barca are the only major side who wouldn’t be improved by the frontman due to the presence of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

What do you think?.