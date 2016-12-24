FG, UN Train 135 Youths In Renewable Energy Project

In partnership with the United Nations-Habitat, the Federal Government of Nigeria has completed the 2016 hands-on training in energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies for several youths drawn from across the country.

“About 135 persons from various states in the six geopolitical zones were trained and mandated to also train other youths in their region in green entrepreneurship and enterprise development,” the Federal Government said.

The Programme Manager, UN-Habitat, Nigeria, Mr. Yari Mohammed, said subsequent training would capture a greater number of trainees, adding that the exercise would go a long way in reducing unemployment in Nigeria.

To show what they had learnt, the trainees carried out practical demonstrations in front of invited guests at the closing ceremony of the event in Abuja by producing renewable energy lamps and energy- efficient cooking stoves.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulire, said the programme was developed by the Presidency in partnership with the UN-Habitat to empower youths through the provision of training in energy efficiency and renewable technologies.

She said, “The main objective of this programme is to involve Nigerian youths in the green economy project, contributing to climate change mitigation, because majority of our youths do not have stable economic opportunities, as they are unemployed, discouraged or vulnerably employed.