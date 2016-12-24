400 Children Get Christmas Surprise Gift From Church

“It’s been on our hearts to do something for the children of Davie County and so we decided to do a shoe giveaway,” Pastor Julie Miller Said.

Rescue House church surprised a Mocksville, North Carolina school with a U-Haul truck full of free shoes.

The surprise was part of the church’s end of the year service project and has made it possible for 400 Children to wear brand new shoes this Christmas.

The Church said they chose to bless William R. Davie Elementary school because there was a need and they had to fill it.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts here in our community. We have some school teachers there that attend our church and they brought to our attention that there are some physical needs…we saw a need and we have to fill it,” Miller explains.

Many of the students rely on the school’s free lunch program to eat during the day.

Miller went on to explain that some of the teachers who attend the church have had to buy shoes for their students and “take care of their physical needs on a regular basis.”