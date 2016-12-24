Christmas Is Not Only About Eating Rice – RCCG Pastor

“Use the Christmas celebrations to talk to God in prayers and show love to the less privileged in the society,” the Zonal Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Gideon Dagunduro, had said to Christians.

The zonal pastor who made the call as he talked with Vanguard, had also said Christmas was not about eating rice alone.

If Christians truly feared God, Dagunduro said, they will, on Christmas day, extend hands of charity to the less privileged and spend according to their means.

He said that although the current recession appears to hamper Christmas preparations and reduce the tempo of the celebration, Nigerians should be optimistic the situation will change for the better in 2017. “The only thing we can do is to talk to God, and let’s cut our coat according to our cloth.

“Christmas is not about eating rice. It’s about showing love and remembering the less privileged. Therefore, we should not do more than our power,” he said.