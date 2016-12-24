Christmas Service: FBI Warns Of ISIS Attack On US Churches

“The Islamic State sympathizers are continuing to call for attacks on churches and other holiday gathering sites,” Federal authorities warn Americans.

The warning was issued after a publicly available list of U.S. churches was posted on a militants’ social media site.

FBI spokesman Andrew Ames says the FBI is aware of the list of churches posted online and is investigating its credibility.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued the warning to law enforcement agencies nationwide Friday, just days after an attack at a Christmas market in Berlin.

 

