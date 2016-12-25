Obama Warns Trump, I’m Still U.S. President Till Jan. 20, 2017

There is only one U.S. President at a time, outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama tells incoming President Donald Trump.

Obama said Trump should accept the fact that he remains the U.S. President till Jan. 20, 2017, when he would complete his two-term presidency of the U.S. and handover to him.

Obama’s remarks followed what the White House termed as Trump’s undue interference in U.S. policies since his election.

Also the president-elect had on Thursday, directed the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Ms Samantha Power, to veto the Security Council’s Resolution on Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory.

However, the Obama’s administration disregarded Trump’s directive and had gone ahead to abstain from voting on the resolution when it finally came up on Friday, drawing criticisms from the president-elect and his team.

The White House, in a response by Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications, Mr Ben Rhodes, obtained by NAN, said the UN Security Council’s Resolution was a policy issue that Trump should not meddle in.

“On the President-elect, the first thing I’d just say is that there’s one President at a time. “President Obama is the President of the United States until January 20th, and we are taking this action (abstention), of course, as U.S. policy,” he said.