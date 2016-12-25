Boko Haram Is Completely Defeated – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari sent a message to the military yesterday, praising them for their gallantry in the capture of the Sambisa terrorist nest, the stronghold of Boko Haram.

Borno State, Sambisa forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, has finally fallen to the Nigerian troops. The area fell about 1.30pm on Thursday, when the terrorists’ heartland within the forest, also known as “camp zero”, their last and most guarded base, was taken over by the soldiers.

The capture of Sambisa forest followed sustained battles by the military, which recently launched what it called a final onslaught against the insurgents. The Boko Haram insurgents had been holed up in Sambisa forest for many years and used the base for the planning and execution of terror attacks in different parts of the North-east. But in his Christmas message recently, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Turkur Buratai, told troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, the code-name for the military operation in the North-east, to ensure that the terrorists were completely rooted out of Sambisa forest and other fortresses by the end of the year.

The fall of the Sambisa terrorist nest is a tremendous boost to the military and the Buhari government, but President Buhari said efforts should be intensified to locate and free the remaining Chibok girls still in captivity, even as he prayed God to protect the girls.

In a message to the military yesterday, Buhari said, “I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest.”

The president commended the resilience of the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in their final attempt to crush the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “camp zero”, which is located deep inside the Sambisa forest.

‎”I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the camp fell about 1:35pm on Thursday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide.”

He urged the soldiers to sustain the tempo by pursuing the terrorists and smoking them out of their hideouts, with a view to bringing them to justice.

Buhari called on the citizens to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and the other security agencies by providing useful information that would expose terrorists hiding among the populace.

In a similar vein, the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and Buhari for the defeat of Boko Haram at their final enclave in the Sambisa forest. In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said he was delighted by the news of the capture of Sambisa, stressing that it is a great way to end the year.

The senate president stated, “The news of the Nigerian Army defeating Boko Haram in their most dominant stronghold is truly gratifying. This is a gift to all Nigerians as we enter this festive season and round off this year.