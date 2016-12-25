Christmas Day: Nigerian Breweries On Fire

Nigerian Breweries at the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State was visited by a terrific early morning fire outbreak.

According to witness, the fire started at around 5a.m Sunday morning.

When press men visited the scene of the fire, men of the Lagos State Fire Service where seen battling with the fire. Also at the scene where members of the Nigerian Red Cross.

According to the investigation carried out by the Agency’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the incident scene, the cause of the inferno could not be ascertained as at press time.

This is because the fire engulfed the pallet section of the brewery burning several numbers of pallets and crates.

The inferno was however curtailed by the combined effort of the agency’s ERT and the fire service team from the Lagos Fire Services, Julius Berger and the Nigerian Red Cross.

The prompt intervention of emergency responders helped to salvage nearby warehouses which are located opposite the fence and other buildings around the complex.