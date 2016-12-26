‘80,000 Applicants Not qualify for Ogun State C of O – Homeowners’ Charter’

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Adebowale Lawal from Itele, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, was quoted as saying that he was almost discouraged as the programme was rumoured to be a fraud, adding that with the documents in his hand, he now believed in it, advising others not to lose hope.

The Ogun State Government has said that only 70,000 applicants out of over 150,000 met the requirements for the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy and building plan approval under the Homeowners’ Charter scheme.

The Director-General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Biyi Ismail, stated this during the presentation of title documents to another batch of 1,000 applicants in Abeokuta.

He said that many applicants were not qualified due to the fact that they had virgin lands, uncompleted structures and buildings at the foundation level, noting that the programme was meant for completed structures.

“There were more than 150,000 applicants that came in under the programme, but only 70,000 of those that applied met the requirements and qualified,” Ismail was quoted to have said in a statement made available by the Press Officer in the bureau, Passover Adesina.

The director-general reiterated that there was tremendous improvement on the C-of-O processing and that it would get better in 2017.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, gave an assurance that the issuance of Cs-of-O would continue until every applicant that met the requirements had collected their title documents.