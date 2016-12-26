Donalp Trump Nominate Nigerian As Economic Adviser



President-Elect Donald Trump has appointed some of the best and brightest brains in the world to be on his Economic Advisory team to “Make America Great again”. He appointed multibillionaires and the CEO’s of fortune 500 companies such as Boeing, Walmart, JP Morgan Chase amongst others.

Of the over dozen Presidential appointments, Ondo state born Nigerian businessman Bayo Ogunlesi an Oxford and Harvard graduate who is the CEO and Founder of multibillion dollar company Global Infrastructure Partners made the list. He is also the only black man in the Advisory Committee whose father was the first Professor of Medicine in Nigeria. According to Bloomberg he is worth an estimated $900 million dollars.

See the the list of President-elect Donald Trump’s economic advisory team:

Stephen Schwarzman (forum chairman), chairman, CEO, and cofounder of Blackstone

Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners, former commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Mary Barra, chairwoman and CEO, General Motors

Toby Cosgrove, CEO, Cleveland Clinic

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO, BlackRock

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company

Rich Lesser, president and CEO, Boston Consulting Group

Doug McMillon, president and CEO, Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Jim McNerney, former chairman, president, and CEO of Boeing

Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi, chairman and managing partner, Global Infrastructure Partners

Ginni Rometty, chairwoman, president, and CEO of IBM

Kevin Warsh, Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in economics at the Hoover Institute, former member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Mark Weinberger, global chairman and CEO, EY

Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO, General Electric

Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize winner, vice chairman of IHS Markit