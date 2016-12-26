Arsenal Under Pressure To Beat West Brom

Arsenal’s Premier League title ambitions have taken a big hit during the run up to Christmas, with a midweek defeat at Everton being followed by a loss at Manchester City but Arsene Wenger’s side are tipped to make a comeback against West Brom at the Emirates tomorrow.

The loss to Everton ended their 14 match unbeaten streak in the Premier League, and with Chelsea in such scintillating form Arsenal now find themselves in 4th position and nine points adrift of the leaders, despite enjoying an overall excellent season.

At home they should feel confident about getting the three points off West Brom though. The Gunners have won eight and lost two of their 13 home matches in all competitions and they have averaged over two goals per game in the league at the Emirates.

Their only defeats came on the first day of the season against Liverpool and with a weakened squad in the League Cup against Southampton. Bournemouth and Stoke, two teams of a similar standard to West Brom, have both lost 3-1 away to Arsenal in recent times.

Without a doubt Arsenal’s star man this season has been Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez. Arsene Wenger was forced to play him up front due to an injury to Olivier Giroud, and it’s turned out to be an excellent stroke of luck. Sanchez has netted 12 league goals and laid on six assists in the Premier League this season, and with six goals in his last five league games he looks a good choice for our anytime goalscorer predictions.

West Brom are by no means a bad team, but they struggled massively in their hosting of Manchester United last weekend. This continued their trend of struggling against the bigger teams in the Premier League, with losses to Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United confirming that trend.

They have only lost two of their last seven games in the Premier League, but away from home they have won just one of their last seven. They have managed to score in seven of their nine away days in all competitions though, whilst Arsenal have conceded in each of their last 12 matches.

This is no surprise given their injury crisis at the back, but it does allow us to extract some value from this fixture.