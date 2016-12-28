How We Infiltrate Boko Haram Leadership — DSS

*Confirms capture of al-Barnawi, world’s 3rd most wanted terrorist

Details of how the Nigerian security agencies dismantled the leadership and stronghold of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents emerged last night, with confirmation that the Nigerian leader of the sect, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, had been captured three months before the fall of Sambisa forest to Nigerian troops.

A top security official confirmed to Vanguard that Abu Musab al-Barnawi, a top Boko Haram and ISIS leader, was rated by the United States as the world’s third most wanted terrorist and a major threat to world peace.

Al-Barnawi, who was spokesman for the Nigerian-based Islamists, was declared Nigerian leader of Boko Haram last August and had been featured in the latest issue of an IS magazine.

Al-Barnawi arrested 3 months ago

The source revealed that the Nigerian security agency successfully arrested the terrorist and took him into custody about three months ago, paving the way for the sacking of the Boko Haram stronghold in the Sambisa forest.

The source said: “The suspect, who was responsible for major killings, kidnap of locals and foreigners between 2012 and 2015, is in our custody. “In fact, when the rest of the world got to know that the key terrorist had been captured by us, they had been sending their officials to come and interrogate him in our custody.

“We had prepared adequately for the arrest of the suspect, who is the third most wanted terrorist in the world, before the takeover of the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian troops.’’ The source also confirmed that unspecified Boko Haram leaders and fighters were fleeing into other parts of Nigeria to escape the fire power of the military who vowed to fish them out wherever they might be hiding.

“We will smoke them out wherever they may be fleeing to,” the official vowed.