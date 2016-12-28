How Nigeria DSS Foiled Major Terrorist Attack In US

According to a DSS official, it is such a high level of professionalism and coordination that enabled the DSS to foil a major terrorist attack in the United States of America about six months ago, which saved lives and property in that country.

“It was such a feat that the US President had to send a commendation message to his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari,” the official said, pointing out that the DSS was a notch ahead in terms of expertise and professionalism.

“We can say without equivocation that we are high up there in terms of professionalism in the intelligence community and we have made a significant impact in nipping in the bud major incidents that would have posed major threats to the country,” the official said.

He pointed out that because of the excellent work being done by the DSS under the present administration, major countries of the world now turned to the agency for information and accord it more respect and acceptance than in the previous years.