24 Hours Curfew Restored In Kafanchan

The 24-hour curfew that was relaxed to allow for the Christmas festivity in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna has been restored.

The curfew was imposed in Jema’a, Zangon Kataf and Laura local government areas following a peaceful protest that led to civil unrest in Kafanchan.

The curfew was relaxed by twelve hours to allow Christians to observe the Christmas and Boxing Day festivity.

Business and public places remained closed while movement of persons has been restricted within Kafanchan metropolis.

There are security personnel on routine surveillance at strategic places within the metropolis.

Mr Kenneth Madu, a business man, told NAN that the development did not favour businesses, especially during the festive season when much anticipation was on making profits.

“It is unfortunate that we had to close our shops again to remain at home,’’ he said.

Also, Mrs Aisha Doyaro of Garaje area of Kafanchan, urged the authorities concerned to consider further relaxing the curfew to ease the hardship faced by the people.

“There are families that survive from the daily meagre income of their breadwinners who engage in menial jobs and petty trade,’’ she said.

Recall that as the curfew lasted, unknown gunmen killed six persons in an attack on Goska, a village near Kafanchan, in Jemaa Local Government of Kaduna State, early Sunday morning.

Among those killed was Gimbia Morik, an SSS 2 student, and daughter of Mr Gideon Morik, former Deputy Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly and also one-time Chairman, Jemaa Local Government.

“The attackers just stormed the village and started shooting; they killed six people including my daughter, and five others,” Molrik told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kafanchan, on Sunday.

He said that the attackers injured many others and burnt many houses.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the incident, described the destruction at Gioskas as “very devastating”.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attacks, and vowed to fish out those that invaded Goska.

The governor, who emphasised with families that lost loved ones, charged security agencies to double their efforts toward halting the persistent attacks.

Saturday’s attack was believed to have been carried out by herdsmen who for two months had engaged the locals in series of attacks and counter attacks.

Dr Bege Katuka, Interim Chairman of Jema’a Local Government told NAN in Kafanchan that the curfew would remain in force until normalcy return to the area.

Katuka said the measure was to further check breaches of the law by youths who were setting up illegal road blocks.

“We have received reports that youths had barricaded Kafanchan-Kagoro road along Garaje area and have burnt cars belonging to innocent persons,’’ he said.

He said the tension was fuelled by the attack on Saturday at Godogodo when suspected herdsmen attempted to lay siege on the village.

Katuka said the gunmen stormed the village and shot at innocent persons, but were repelled by the Joint Military Task Force deployed to the area.