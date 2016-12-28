Sultan Rejects Equal Inheritance Bill

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, yesterday, expressed his opposition to the bill before the Senate, seeking equality in inheritance of family property between male and female children.

The Sultan, who declared his position on the bill in Gusau, at the closing ceremony of the 20th Zamfara State Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition’, said that the bill was against Islamic religion and, therefore, unacceptable to Muslims.

Apart from seeking equality for male and female children in the sharing of inherited family wealth or property, the bill also proposes that a widow is entitled to the custody of her children unless it is contrary to the interests and welfare of the children.

The bill also seeks that a widow shall have the right to remarry any man of her choice and should have the right to a fair share in the inheritance of her late husband’s property and the right to live in her matrimonial house.

The Sultan said: “Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do.

“Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been living peacefully with Christians and followers of other religions in this country.”