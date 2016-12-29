Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Budgeted N49bn For 115 Foreign Missions

The ministry of foreign affairs has budgeted about N48.90 billion for 115 foreign missions in 2017 budget.

According to the 2017 budget proposal, Nigeria’s Foreign Mission in New York led the list with the highest allocation of N1.877 billion.

Washington followed with an allocation of N1.05 billion; London received an allocation of N1.433 billion; Berlin, N743.880 million; and Madrid, N682. 286 million.

On the flip side, Nigeria Foreign Mission in Columbo, Sri Lanka, received the least allocation of N259.16 million, followed by the Mission in Lome, with N252.6 million.

Others in this category are Freetown N260.61 million and Spain, with a total allocation of N267. 84 million.

The total allocation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its agencies is N66.664 billion, comprising recurrent expenditure of N56.869 billion and capital expenditure of N9.795 billion.