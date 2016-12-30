Speaker Of Abia State House Of Assembly Impeached

The Speaker of the Abia state House of Assembly, Martins Azubuike, has been impeached.

Hon Azubuike was impeached on Thursday afternoon, December 29, after 20 of the 24 lawmakers in the Assembly voted to impeach him.

A new speaker, Honourable Kennedy Njoku, has been sworn in, Channels TV reports.

Though the circumstances surrounding Mr. Azubuike’s impeachment remains unclear, the Cable reports that the three-term lawmaker was said to have fallen out with the powers that be in the state.

He was elected speaker in June and has survived at least four impeachment threats within six months.

Clinton Uba, the spokesperson for Azubuike told the Sun prior to the impeachment that his boss did not commit any impeachable offence.

“Mr. Speaker is innocent. An attempt to impeach the speaker, who has been carrying every member along can only heat up the polity

Adding that: the sixth assembly has been the most peaceful, despite its composition.

“The speaker has also been very supportive to the executive. Until we get to the house and see the alleged impeachment notice, I will be guided in my response but, I can confirm to you that the plot to remove my boss is no longer secret. My advice to the aggrieved members is to have a rethink and place the interest of the state above self,”Uba said.

Shortly before he was impeached, Mr. Azubuike looked disturbed after all the lawmakers arrived at the Assembly complex earlier in the day.

Shortly after their arrival, an aide to Mr Azubuike sent all the journalists away from the premises, but one of the lawmakers, however, insisted that the journalists must stay to monitor the House proceedings.

The House of Assembly complex was reported to have been surrounded by armed Police personnel.