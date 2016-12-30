Cristiano Ronaldo Rejected a N99 Billion Move To China

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected an offer from an unnamed club in China worth more than €300m (£257m, $316m) with a yearly salary of over €100m (£85m, $89.5m). Should he have accepted the transfer, Ronaldo would have been the most valuable player in the world, eclipsing Paul Pogba’s record move to Old Trafford from Juventus.

It has been a brilliant year for the Portuguese international, winning the Euros with Portugal and his second Champions League title in three years with Real Madrid. Mendes, who is overseeing Ronaldo’s contract, has revealed that he has never entertained the thought of moving elsewhere and plans to stay in Madrid for years to come.

“From China, they’ve offered 300m Euros to Real Madrid and more than 100m per year to the player. But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristianois happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China,” Mendes told Sky Sports.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go forRonaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers. He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favourite.”

The Chinese Super League has signed the likes of Oscar and Carlos Tevez for record fees and are willing to splurge further money to bring the best players in the world to Asia. However, they still have a long way to go in order to convince Ronaldo to move, who is playing some of the best football in the world at the age of 31.

The forward has scored 22 goals for club and country in all competitions this season, including a hat-trick in the finals of the recently concluded Club World Cup to hand Real the title.