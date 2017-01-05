TB Joshua To Die In 2017 – Prophet Says

During his Sunday service on Christmas day, Pastor Olagorioye Faleyimu, the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ predicted the death of Prophet T.B Joshua, Daily Post reports.

“T.B Joshua should be prayerful so as not to lose a child before he goes because his time is near,” he declared.

He also made some alarming predictions on other personalities including President Muhammadu Buhari, Ooni of Ife, Governor Fayose of Ekiti state and actress Funke Akindele.

On his prediction on Buhari, the Faleyimu said President Buhari is not the Messiah but was sent to punish those ruining Nigeria and he will do that for 8 years.