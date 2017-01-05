Buhari To End Recession In 2017 – Olumba Prophecies

Olumba Olumba who is the spiritual head of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) Worldwide had on Tuesday, December 27, in Calabar, Cross River state, blamed greed and lack of love by the leaders of the country on the current economic recession, NAN reports.

The religious leader said President Muhammadu Buhari will succeed in putting an end to recession if he continues with his current economic recovery programme.

“President Buhari will succeed in ending recession, if he continues with his current programs, including the fight against corruption among others.’’

Olumba noted that the country had abundant wealth but greed and lack of love was hindering the country’s progress.