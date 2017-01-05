Imo Pensioners Demand Payment, Block Government House

Retirees of the Imo State civil service are protesting Governor Rochas Okorocha’s slashing of their pension arrears by 60 percent, and have therefore barricaded the roundabout leading to the Government House in Owerri.

They accused Okorocha of attempted secession from the Nigerian State through his alleged flagrant disobedience to the Section 18 of the Pension Act, which makes the pensions and gratuities of retirees a right and not a privilege.

The protesting pensioners have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to mandate Okorocha to pay them the 77-month pension arrears and gratuities being owed them by the state government.

In support of the pensioners, the immediate ex-Governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, has accused Okorocha of snuffing life out of the people of the state through most of his policies which he described as being very disastrous.