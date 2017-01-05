Federal University Of Technology, Minna Expels 700 Students

About 700 students have been expelled by the Federal University of Technology, Minna, for various offences ranging from bad behaviour to poor academic performance in the 2015/2016 academic session.

This was revealed on Thursday by the institution’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Musbau Akanji, during the 30th matriculation ceremony of the university in Minna.

The institution matriculated 5,141 students for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Akanji said the majority of the students were expelled due to low academic performance and anti-social behaviour.

According to him, the university has cancelled the practice of awarding pass mark for first degree courses, while the score has been raised. Consequently, most of those expelled did not score above 1.5 out of a possible GPA of 5.0.

He said the university hopes to reduce the high rate of failures recorded last year, adding that tutorial lecturers from the Postgraduate School would be engaged to assist the students.

“We have investigated high number of failures and have put in place structures to address such,” he said.

The vice-chancellor, however, advised the matriculated students to be committed to their studies to achieve academic excellence.