Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole has rescued a Chibok schoolgirl in the Alargano forest, Borno State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Sani Usman, has confirmed the rescue, adding that the army could come up with further details shortly.

“Troops found another Chibok schoolgirl. Details shortly,” he wrote.

The girl, identified as Rakiya Abubakar, was found with a baby, and rescued by troops of the 27 Brigade and the Civilian Joint Task Force.