Tottenham Hotspur Vs Bournemouth (4 – 0)

If they awarded league titles for strut, Tottenham would have had the Premier League sewn up by Christmas. When they are in the mood, there is no team in the country as puffily confident, as ridiculously self-assured. If they could bring this sort of performance – this skill, this swagger, this pure, unfettered happiness – to bigger games, then they would be champions elect rather than likely runners-up.

This win cut Chelsea’s lead to four points, and was essentially sealed within the first 20 minutes. In fact, it was almost the perfect game: four goals, a clean sheet, no injuries and even the heartwarming sight of substitute Vincent Janssen scoring his first ever Premier League goal from open play.

Not their best performance of the season by a long way, then, but certainly good enough for Bournemouth, who almost acquiesced in their inability to lay a finger on their opponents, like a journeyman boxer hired to give the champ some punching practice. “We’ve got the ball,” their fans gamely chanted during their all-too-brief spells of possession.