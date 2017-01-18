16-year-old Girl Dies “After Going To See Someone”

16-year-old Leonne Weeks was discovered dead in Dinnington, South Yorkshire, at about 10.55am and police are treating her death as suspicious.

Detectives said they had “concerns around the state of the body and the injuries” and revealed the teenager had been reported missing just 20 minutes before she was found.

A friend of the 16-year-old chillingly said Leonne “had gone to meet someone” before her body was discovered by a member of the public in an isolated pathway, the Sun reported.

A friend however, claimed that the Leonne had gone to see a man she met on a dating website.