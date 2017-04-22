2017 UTME : NSCDC Arrest Fraudsters

Over five persons have been arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for various infractions in the ongoing registration exercise for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in some parts of the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, has said.

The organisation said the fraudsters were allegedly apprehended from various locations in Nigeria where they were perpetrating their nefarious activities.

The Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, said “some of the registration thieves are owners of Computer-Based Test centres who were licensed to conduct registration exercise for the candidates who have been studied to partake in the forthcoming UTME.

The perpetrators were said to have confessed to have spent over N20 million on the construction of a radio platform with which they hacked into the registration exercise of JAMB.

“These registration thieves deployed fake biometric capturing mechanisms and super-imposed registration slip just to satisfy the curiosity of innocent candidates that their registration was successful. And on the day of examination, such candidates’ data would either be edited, or not found on the JAMB data base. Such candidates would not be verified during the examination proper.

Source : Punch