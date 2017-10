Reports from online media Sahara Reporters tell that Chief Security Officer to Late General Sani Abacha wants to run for presidency in the forthcoming 2019 presidential elections.

According to the campaign poster, he will contesting under the Green Party Of Nigeria, a party he created 7 months ago.

See twet below:

FLASH: Hamza Al Mustapha Who Was Late Nigeria’s Military Dictator, General Sanni Abacha’s Killer Machine Wants To Run For President

See Poster Below: