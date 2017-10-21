2019 Elections: Buhari Has Not Done Enough – Junaid

Some Nigerians of northern extraction have said President Buhari had not done enough in the light of recent calls on him to seek re-election by some northern governors.

This verdict was made by a Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed.

On his part, Junaid said: “They are making noise as if 2019 is achievable on the pages of Newspapers. I have no objection to any politician having an ambition or a politician who is trying to play games with our own situation. In the case of APC, we have not seen any clear sign that they are serious or they mean business.”