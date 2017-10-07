2019: PDP Will Throw Buhari Out – Bafarawa

Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State, has ​reacted to the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

​He warned against use of force against the agitators and advised government to dialogue with the group.

​”Dialogue is the best way out of the IPOB crises. As a democrat, you must do things in a democratic manner because we are no more in a military era.​”​

​

Bafa​rawa, however, said the PDP will throw APC out of power if the party goes into the 2019 general elections together.

He said Nigerians were tired of the Buhari government and that the 2018 bufget will be the last the administration will present.