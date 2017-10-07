2019 Presidential Election: I’m Capable Of Leading PDP To Promise Land – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George has promised to lead the Party out of the dungeon of political wilderness if giving the mandate to be the party’s national chairman.

Bode George made this announcement when he spoke on the theme: ‘A new path, a new

beginning’, to declare his readiness for the position.

He also assured that he will delivered on the Party’s mandate and the need to making Nigerians happy if elected.

“I have learned the ropes and I have been guided by the collective wisdom of our leaders across our great nation. I fully understand the precepts, the mechanisms and the constitution of our party.

I know the tradition, the culture, the guiding ethos and the normative patterns that our

leaders have built and nurtured for so many years.

If elected, I am willing and ready to work with everyone regardless of personal differences to mend the broken places, to heal the ancient wounds, to reconcile the feuding factions and ultimately ensure that we strengthen our collective brotherhood and speak with one voice to regain victory in 2019.