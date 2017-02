2face Idibia (Tubaba) will be leading a massive protest against bad governance in Nigeria

The planned Nationwide protest scheduled for February 5, has now been moved to February 6, 2017. The reason for the 24-hour shift is for the protest to co-inside with the date President Buhari will resume work.

President Buhari is currently on a 10-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom and he’s expected back the country on Monday February 6, 2017.