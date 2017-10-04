3 Dead In Court Attack In Libyan City Misrata

Not less than three people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an attack at a court in the Libyan city of Misrata on Wednesday, a witness said.

The witness said several people in a black vehicle drove into the court complex. “One of them blew himself up at the gate and the other two with Kalashnikovs opened fire at random,” he said.

“Shooting could be heard all over the city center after the attack, and ambulances rushed to the scene.”

A military alliance from Misrata that led an operation against Islamic State in the nearby city of Sirte last year blamed the attack on the jihadist group.

“A suicide attack carried out by two attackers from [Islamic State] on Misrata’s court complex resulted in a number of wounded,” the alliance said in a statement published on social media.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said he believed the attackers had used rocket propelled grenades. Local media reported gunfire and an explosion.